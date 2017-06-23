Navigation
NEWS
Concern For Missing Holidaymaker
23rd June 2017
Jersey Police are concerned about an elderly holidaymaker who has been reported missing.
Eighty year Antonio Fernandes left where he was staying near Sorel Point in St John at around 2.30pm on Thursday.
He has not been seen since.
Police issued an appeal on Thursday night, asking for anyone who has seen Mr Fernandes to call 612612.
He has short white hair and was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue button up shirt and hiking boots.
