Concern Grows For Missing Man
29th September 2017
The latest image of Mr Griffin released by SoJP
Police remain concerned for the welfare of Craig Griffin, who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday lunchtime.
The last sighting of the 54 year old was on Columbus Street and he is thought to be wearing a block MERC jacket with grey elbow patches, and blue jeans.
The force has issued a second photo of him, and anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should call 612612.
Craig Griffin, as pictured in the original ‘missing person’ appeal
Police are also looking for 77 year old Patricia Cabot.
She was last seen in the Les Quennevais Park area at 11pm on Thursday and is believed to be wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. She has grey hair and glasses.