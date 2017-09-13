Commonwealth Baton Arrives

The Queen’s Commonwealth Games Baton is arriving in Jersey.
The games get underway on Australia’s Gold Coast next April.
The baton will arrive at the airport at lunchtime and head to a number of events – including the Jersey International Air Display.
Morag Obarska from Jersey’s Commonwealth Games Assocation is urging us to go and see it
“The more people that come and hold it and see it the better. We will take it around the Battle of Britain air display arena. You’ll see us in our brightly coloured t-shirts and anyone can stop, learn about the baton and have a photo taken with it. Then we will be in the Royal Square on Friday lunchtime and (it’s) another good opportunity for the public to come and see the baton.”
It will also visit the hospital, the zoo and several schools.
About the Baton:
*The Queen’s Baton carries a personal message to the athletes of the Commonwealth from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. *It is on a 388-day and 230,000km journey from Buckingham Palace to the Opening Ceremony of the Games, where the message is removed from the Baton and read aloud by Her Majesty or a representative. *GC2018 have confirmed that HRH Prince Charles will attend the Games to read the Queen’s message. *The Relay began at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day, 13 March 2017, when Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II placed her message to the Commonwealth into the GC2018 Baton. * It has travelled through Africa, the Americas, and onto Europe before heading to Asia and Oceania – spending between two and four days in each Commonwealth nation and territory. * A third of the world’s population will get to experience the Baton’s visit. * Made using macadamia wood and reclaimed plastic sourced from Gold Coast waterways, the Baton’s design has been inspired by the Gold Coast’s vibrant spirit, indigenous heritage and with sustainability in mind.