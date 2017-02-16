Comments Sought On £2M Cyber Security Plan

Jersey’s government is registering 500 online attacks a day, according to a new cyber security plan aimed at “making the island a safer place to live and to do business”.

Almost £2 million has been put aside for online security projects over the next three years.

The government has emphasised the importance of strengthening the island’s resilience to cyber attacks, claiming it is “essential for Jersey’s continued success as an international finance centre”.

Cyber security incidents – such as hacking – are three times more likely to happen in the financial services sector than in any other industry.

The CEO of Digital Jersey, Tony Moretta, says it’s important authorities work together, to ensure the island is protected.

“Significant funds, significant information flows through Jersey,” he says.

“It is absolutely essential that to be trusted as a business centre, you need to have a robust cyber security policy.

“I think we have that already in key areas of business.”

But John Harris, the Director General of the Jersey Financial Services Commission, thinks business needs to “raise its game.”

He says: “We all have a responsibility to invest more; to provide better protection for ourselves; to keep our customers’ information safe.



“Lots of people are attacking us day in day out, trying to basically steal that information and use it for whatever bad purposes they have in mind: whether to sell it or use it for ransom or to just disrupt your operation.”

Through the plan, it’s also hoped that islanders can be trained in basic cyber safety.

Mr Moretta says everyone has a part to play in ensuring the island’s online security.

On the government’s new strategy, he says: “It’s for citizens; it’s making sure that kids are careful when they’re online; that your elderly relatives aren’t duped by phishing emails; that they’ve got the right virus software on their machine.

“This isn’t just for digital companies; it’s not just for business.

“It’s for the whole island.”

Islanders are being asked to comment on the Cyber Security Strategy until March 29.

