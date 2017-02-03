Chief Minister Welcomes Brexit Paper

The publishing of the UK Government’s Brexit strategy has been welcomed by Jersey’s Chief Minister.

After months of waiting, court cases and a vote in Parliament, the UK’s Secretary of State for Exiting the EU announced the plans yesterday.

David Davis MP’s comments have faced opposition from parties in the UK, including Labour and the SNP.

However, in Jersey, his words have been praised. In particular, our government’s happy he’s stressed the Crown Dependencies concerns will be addressed.

Mr Davis confirmed the ‘constitutional position’ Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man will be respected.

Senator Ian Gorst is continuing to promote our interests alongside the other Crown Dependencies.

He praised the document as a way of ‘reaffirming’ the UK’s commitment to working with us to make sure all involved get the best deal from the EU exit negotiations:

“This document reaffirms the UK’s commitment to engaging with the Crown Dependencies. Jersey’s primary objectives are to preserve the substance of our relationship with the UK, maintain the Common Travel Area, and obtain the best possible market access. I am pleased that this White Paper is closely aligned with our aims.”

