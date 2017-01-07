Clipper Bursary Open To All

If you’re passionate about the sea, sailing or other watersports, you should apply for the annual Clipper Bursary.

The award has been running for 11 years to help people achieve their maritime goals. That can be completing a training course or competing in watersports.

Applicants of all ages can enter with the bursary designed ‘to assist an Islander of any age to achieve a particular nautical ambition. This could be a trip on a tall ship, attending a training course, participation in a watersports competition, undertaking a marine biology field trip or competing in an ocean race – anything with a maritime theme’.

The annual award is a legacy from the three Jersey campaigns in the Clipper Round-the-World Race and was established in 2007 through the generosity of Dandara, Les Pas Holdings and UBS. Further funding to ensure the future of the award has recently been provided by UBS. That means the first prize is now £1000 with a runners up prize of £500.

The 2017 winner will follow in the wake of St Catherine’s Sailing Club member Katie Bennett-Jones who used the 2016 award to attend a Senior Dinghy Instructor course at the Rockley Watersports Centre in the UK.

Last year’s runner-up, surfer Hayden Bishop, used his award to help fund his participation in the British National Surf Championships held at Perranporth in Cornwall in October.

The deadline for submitting written applications for this year’s award is the end of April 2017. They should be no more than 200 words in length and should be emailed to philipjeune@gmail.com.