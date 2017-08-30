Clinton’s Dad To Visit Downing Street

The father of a three-year-boy who died after being hit by a van is to hand a petition against the use of shared-space road layouts to the UK Prime Minister.
Clinton Pringle suffered “catastrophic, non survivable injuries”, after he was fatally struck on Tunnell Street last summer.
The St Helier road is an example of a shared-space – where features such as raised pavements and road surface markings are removed.
Clinton Pringle’s father Michael
The toddler’s father Michael – who says he has never been a fan of shared-spaces – will join safety campaigners visiting Downing Street on 5 September, in the hope of getting the layouts banned in Britain.