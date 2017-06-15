Clinton: Timings At Heart Of Case

A discrepancy of 26 seconds lies at the heart of the case against a woman who denies causing death by dangerous driving.
Rebekah La Gal, 39, is charged over an accident on 27 June last year.
Three-year-old Clinton Pringle died from “catastrophic, non-survivable injuries” after he was hit by the defendant’s black VW van on Tunnell Street.
She has admitted texting before the accident.
Her lawyer, Advocate Matthew Jowitt, has said that the dispute is not about whether or not the message was sent, but about how long before the incident it was sent.
This morning, the Royal Court heard from Senior Investigating Officer, Inspector Sian Gidley.
She presented Jurats with a table, with a timeline of the events leading up to the incident.
Mrs Le Gal was caught on two CCTV cameras – one outside Jersey Gas and one at Britannia Place.
But, by the prosecution’s admission, neither of the cameras had “accurate” timings, and neither of the times match.
Jersey Police have analysed the footage from Britannia Place, and concluded that the difference between the “real-time” and the “embedded time” – that which is shown on the bottom left of the video – was 1 hour, 4 minutes and 7 seconds.
Based on this assertion, Inspector Gidley presented a table which suggests that the time Mrs Le Gal sent the text message to her son – 15:50:36 – was as she struck three-year-old Clinton.
But the defence disputes this version of events.
Advocate Jowitt asked for the Britannia Place CCTV to be played again, with an emphasis on the time of the second 999 call – which was made by an onlooker at 15:51:58 on 27 June.
The call lasted 4 minutes 55 seconds, and ended with the onlooker saying “the ambulance is here”.
Advocate Jowitt said that, if Inspector Gidley’s timeline is correct, the ambulance should appear on CCTV 26 seconds earlier than it does.
The Senior Investigating Officer suggested that the onlooker could have meant the ambulance was at the end of Tunnell Street – a long, straight road – rather than directly next to him.
She said: “I’m confident my calculations are correct.”
Inspector Gidley’s testimony marked the end of the prosecution’s case.
The trial continues this afternoon, when Rebekah La Gal is expected to take to the stand in her own defence.