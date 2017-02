Clinton Pringle’s Parents Donate £4K

The parents of the toddler who died after being hit by a car near the Town Park have donated £4,000 to Southampton Hospital.

Clinton Pringle was on holiday from Scotland when he was struck by a van near Millennium Park in June.

He was airlifted to the UK hospital for medical treatment, but sadly died from his injuries.

His father, Michael Pringle, says he wanted to give something to the people who tried to save his son’s life.