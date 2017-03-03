Clinton Pringle’s Death: Trial Set For June

A 38-year-old woman has admitted driving without due care and attention in relation to the death of Clinton Pringle.

Appearing at Jersey’s Royal Court this morning, Rebekah Le Gal denied a second charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

She will face a three day trial, beginning on 13th June.

3-year-old Clinton was on a family holiday when he was hit by a van near the Town Park on 27th June 2016.

He was airlifted to Southampton Hospital but died from his injuries.