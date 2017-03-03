Clinton Pringle: Woman (38) Due In Court

A 38-year-old woman is due to appear in Jersey’s Royal Court today, following the death of three-year-old Clinton Pringle.

The Scottish toddler was on a family holiday when he was hit by a van on Tunnell Street near the Town Park, on 27th June 2016.

He was airlifted to Southampton Hospital but died from his injuries.

In November, Rebekah Le Gal was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the incident.

She is due in court at 10 o’clock this morning.