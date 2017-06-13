Clinton: Mum Describes Seeing Son Hit

Clinton Pringle’s mother has been describing in court the moment she saw her three-year-old son hit by a van near the Town Park.

Stacey Pringle has been giving evidence in the trial of Rebekah Le Gal, who denies causing death by dangerous driving.

The court has been told the 39-year-old defendant sent a text just seconds before the collision on Tunnell Street on 27 June last year.

The Prosecution alleges that Mrs Le Gal made “three, basic criminal failures”:

using her phone behind the wheel

disregarding ‘no entry’ signs, and

failing to stop despite having “two clear opportunities” to see three-year-old Clinton.

His mother Stacey described screaming and waving to try to alert the driver as she saw the black VW Transporter approaching.

Clinton – who was on holiday from Scotland – died from his injuries in Southampton Hospital three days after the collision.

Today, the Royal Court is expecting to hear from a police forensics officer.

Mrs Le Gal denies causing death by dangerous driving, although she has admitted a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

The trial continues and expected to last until Friday.