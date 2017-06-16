Clinton: Defence Calls Expert Witnesses

This morning, a Digital Forensic Examiner called by the defence concluded that there is a “strong possibility” of a delay between the ‘send’ button being pressed and the message being processed.
He said that this is based on the fact the phone had a number of apps open and limited memory.
The metal body of the car could make it more difficult for the signal to reach the phone, as could the fact that the phone was moving at the time, he added.
A second mobile phone expert admitted that while delays are possible on iMessage – the app used to send the text – they are “rare more than common.”
The defence also called in a Forensic Collision Investigator, who claimed that it could have taken “some time” for Mrs Le Gal’s eyes to adjust when she drove from the sunlight into the shade cast by Britannia Place – where the accident took place.
But this adjustment time would be “only momentary”, he conceded.