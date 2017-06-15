Clinton: Court Hears 999 Call

The trial of the woman accused of causing the death of three year old Clinton Pringle is entering a fourth day.
On Wednesday, Jersey’s Royal Court heard from a police forensic collision investigator.
Detective Constable Robert Manners said the accident could not be put down to “a momentary lapse of concentration”.
He said the defendant’s failure to see Clinton cross Tunnell Street suggests a greater lack of attention.
He also criticised the road layout near the Town Park, describing it as “unclear”.
Mrs Le Gal has admitted sending a text seconds before hitting Clinton, but claims it did not contribute to the accident.
She denies causing death by dangerous driving.
The court was played the 999 call reporting the fatal collision on 27th June 2016.
Cross-examining DC Manners, defence lawyer Matthew Jowitt argued that timings from phone records and CCTV suggest a gap of 16 seconds between Mrs Le Gal sending a text and the child crossing into the road.
Clinton Pringle – who was on holiday from Scotland with his family – died in Southampton Hospital three days after the accident from ‘catastrophic, non-survivable injuries’.