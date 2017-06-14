Navigation
NEWS
Clinton Accused To Give Evidence
14th June 2017
The trial of the woman who hit and killed three-year-old Clinton Pringle with her van near the Town Park has heard from a mobile phone expert.
Rebekah Le Gal has admitted sending a text in the moments leading up to the collision on 27 June 2016.
The prosecution says Mrs Le Gal sent the message just 73 seconds before the first call to 999 was made, reporting the fatal accident.
The 39-year-old has admitted using her phone, but claims she sent the text while further up the road, before putting down her phone and continuing driving.
She says it was a “measured act” which had “no bearing” on the fatal incident.
An expert called to give evidence about the timings agreed there could be a “slight” delay in messages being shown as “sent” after the send button is pressed.
There were no network issues on the day of the accident, according to a statement signed by JT’s Head of Mobile.
The defence has described it as a case “where every second counts”.
Rebekah Le Gal – who is expected to give evidence later today – denies causing death by dangerous driving.
The trial continues.
