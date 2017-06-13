Clinton Accused – Texting Was ‘A Measured Act’

A woman who hit a three-year-old boy with her van thought she had struck a dog or a cat, the Royal Court has heard.

Clinton Pringle died from “catastrophic, non-survivable injuries” following the accident on 27 June last year.

On day two of the trial of Rebekah Le Gal, the Royal Court has been hearing transcripts of police interviews, in which she repeatedly denied seeing anyone in the area.

When questioned on the day of the accident, the 39-year-old did not mention that she had sent a text message shortly before the incident.

It wasn’t until her second interview – on 13 September 2016 – that she admitted using her phone.

She said she slowed down further up Tunnell Street before putting her iPhone 5S on the passenger seat and driving on.

Mrs Le Gal is said to have told officers that she didn’t do so “recklessly”, insisting that it was “a measured act” which had “no bearing” on the fatal incident.

Rebekah Le Gal denies causing death by dangerous driving.

The trial continues.