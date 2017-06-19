Clinton: Accused Not Guilty Of Death By Dangerous Driving
19th June 2017
Clinton Pringle died last summer
Rebekah Le Gal has been found not guilty of causing Clinton Pringle’s death by dangerous driving.
She will be sentenced next month for the less serious offence of causing death by careless driving.
Mrs Le Gal had admitted hitting 3 year old Clinton on Tunnell Street on 27th June last year. He died 3 days later in Southampton Hospital of ‘catastrophic’ injuries.
The 39 year old had also admitted texting at the wheel shortly before the collision, but she said sending the message had no bearing on what happened.
Following a six day trial at Jersey’s Royal Court, Jurats have cleared Mrs Le Gal of causing Clinton’s death by driving dangerously.
She has been bailed to return to court on 27th July to be sentenced for causing death by careless driving.
Clinton’s parents, Michael and Stacey, give a statement outside court