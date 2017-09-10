Climbing The Castle

Islanders are working together to climb Gorey Castle and raise money for a new medical and community centre in Nepal.
More than £44,000 is needed to re-build the centre that was destroyed in earthquakes in 2015.
Groups will share ascents to cover the distance of famous peaks such as Kilimanjaro and Everest.
Gorey Castle is 180ft tall and if you want to go alone, Frank Falle explains how you can climb the equivalent of some the world’s highest mountains:
“It would take you 18 climbs up and down the castle to conquer Scarfell, which is the highest point in England. If it’s Ben Nevis, it will be 24 climbs!”
24 is the limited for lone climber, but teams of ten who climb the castle 18 times each will reach the summit of Everest.
The Gurkha Welfare Trust was formed in 2014 to honour the island’s unique relationship with one of the British Army’s most respected regiments. At least nine ex-British Army officers living in Jersey served with Gurkha units.
They, along with the Jersey Overseas Aid Commission, have already funded the replacement of two schools destroyed in the earthquakes. The largest with 500 students was completed in August 2016 and a 130 student primary school opened in July this year.
Frank explains why they wanted to help Nepal again.
“They have been enormously helpful to us (the British) for fighting for the crown, the best soldiers you will have at a very low price. There’s something in the hearts of most British people who know the Gurkhas and we’ve been very fortunate they have been on our side.”
The Gurkha Welfare Trust have to raise half of the £44,000 required and are currently at £14,500, with £7,500 still to go.