Clean-Up After Heavy Rain Continues

6th February 2017
ST MARY 5

Authorities are still cleaning up after heavy rained caused flooding and landslips in a number of Parishes at the weekend.

More than half the average rain for February fell in just a few hours.

Two landslides in St Mary caused the closure of Mont de Ste Marie road – it has just reopened to traffic.

Centenier Chris Bunt says thick mud and rocks completely covered parts of the road:

”Just past Mont Vibert on the way down, that was the first major one. The next one was about 200 yards further down the hill.

”We also had a flood at the bottom which was knee-deep and had about 6 inches of mud in it.

”We haven’t had water like that for ages. Normally water comes off the fields but not to that extent.”

ST MARY 3                            ST MARY 4

Meanwhile, the Jersey Fire and Rescue Service were called to help a number of property owners whose gardens and gutters became waterlogged.

 

 

 

 

 

Share this story: