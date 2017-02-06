Clean-Up After Heavy Rain Continues

Authorities are still cleaning up after heavy rained caused flooding and landslips in a number of Parishes at the weekend.

More than half the average rain for February fell in just a few hours.

Two landslides in St Mary caused the closure of Mont de Ste Marie road – it has just reopened to traffic.

Centenier Chris Bunt says thick mud and rocks completely covered parts of the road:

”Just past Mont Vibert on the way down, that was the first major one. The next one was about 200 yards further down the hill.

”We also had a flood at the bottom which was knee-deep and had about 6 inches of mud in it.

”We haven’t had water like that for ages. Normally water comes off the fields but not to that extent.”

Meanwhile, the Jersey Fire and Rescue Service were called to help a number of property owners whose gardens and gutters became waterlogged.