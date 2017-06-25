Clayton Gets Wimbledon Wildcard
25th June 2017
A Jersey tennis player given a wildcard to Wimbledon says it’s the best moment of his career.
Scott Clayton (23) has been chosen by organisers – including former British Number one Tim Henman – to compete in the world famous grand slam.
He will play at the Old England Club next month alongside his doubles partner, Scotland’s Jonny O’Mara.
Scott played at the championship as a junior, but says he has dreamed of playing at Wimbledon as a professional his whole life:
“It’s incredible. Since you first pick up a tennis racket you always aim to play Wimbledon.
To play on the biggest stage of your sport in front of a home crowd in the prestigious grounds of Wimbledon, it’s incredible.”
Wow thank you so much @Wimbledon …. cannot wait to play the biggest tournament in the world. Thank you! @Jonny_OMara @BritishTennis pic.twitter.com/C7Eg8C0W8z
— Scott Clayton (@clayton_scott) June 24, 2017