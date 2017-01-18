Church Seeks Missing Chairs

St Luke’s Church is appealing for the return of twenty chairs, which were lent to a couple in need on Christmas Eve.

Father Nick Barry says he received a phone call from a lady who was expecting a lot of guests the following day, who claimed she had nowhere for them to sit.

He says: “She turned up – she and her husband I think – and they were very grateful of course, they collected the chairs and off they went.

“I wished them a Happy Christmas, and they said they would bring them back.

“I gave them times when I would be in the church every day of that week, but I’ve never heard from them again, unfortunately.

“I suspect they’ve just forgotten about them, but as I haven’t got any contact details for them, I cant get in touch with them and ask them to bring them back myself.”

Father Barry insists that nobody is in trouble, but says the chairs will be needed on January 27th, when a Scottish event is due to be held at the Church.

“We need them back as soon as possible,” he says.

“We use them for a variety of events, but particularly if we have a big funeral or something like that, when we need extra seating.

“The sooner we get them back the better, because otherwise people will have to stand.

“They’ve probably stuck them in their garage or something, it’s no bother at all, I would just really just like them back because I need them.”

If you know where the chairs are, please contact St Luke’s Church on 733 957 or office@stlukesjersey.com