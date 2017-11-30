Navigation
NEWS
Christmas Vouchers Handed Out
30th November 2017
Food vouchers are being offered to the island’s pensioners again this year.
The annual act of Christmas generosity comes courtesy of the David Kirch Charitable Trust.
Anyone over 70 can claim £110 to spend at Co-op stores.
The vouchers can be collected from parish halls before 15th December.
Proof of address (e.g bank statement, utility bill etc) and proof of age (e.g. passport, driving licence etc) are required.
