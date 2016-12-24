Christmas Messages from the Island’s Leaders

Jersey’s Bailiff is asking us to show compassion and tolerance this Christmas, following a year of political changes, natural disasters and terror attacks.

In his Christmas message to Channel 103, William Bailhache said that while there are major changes happening across the UK, Europe and further afield, he wants Jersey to remain a close community.

The Bailiff says we all need to remain hopeful that the world is a good place despite recent events and the politcal shocks which have happened during 2016. He has urged people to maintain open minds and to accept others for who they are.

Jersey’s Dean has given his final Christmas message to the island, as he prepares to take up a national role with the Church of England next year.

The Very Reverend Bob Key is asking us to show our family and friends how much we mean to each other and to remember love is powerful in a world that at times can be challenging and tumultuous.