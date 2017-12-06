Christmas Drink-Driving Campaign Launches

The Police’s Christmas anti-drink driving campaign begins today.
Officers from the States of Jersey Police and Honorary Police forces will be doing road checks until the end of the month.
With more of us socialising at Christmas parties at this time of year, the Police’s new campaign targets drivers who still think its OK to have a ‘couple’ of drinks before getting behind the wheel.
An officer about to begin road checks during last year’s Christmas campaign.
143 drivers were prosecuted in the island last year – which is slightly down on previous years. Chief Inspector Mark Hafey says that’s still too high:
“Any offence for drink driving is one too many really. Whilst we would like to think the campaigns we’ve been running make people more aware of the dangers of drink-driving, the reality is that decline is only small and there’s still a small number of people who are still willing to take that risk.
“You can’t measure whether you’re under or over the limit yourself. If you’re going to have any alcohol whatsoever, then you need to plan how you’re going to return home. Don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve had any alcohol whatsoever!”
More than half of those caught drink driving in Jersey have been reported to police by members of the public.
We’re being asked to continue helping to keep dangerous drivers off the road, by calling the Police on 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.