Chimney Fire In St Brelade

Fire crews spent around three hours dealing with a blaze in a chimney.

They were called to a property in St Brelade after a large amount of smoke had been spotted.

However the owner was surprised to see officers arrive at their door.

Specialist equipment was then used to dampen down the flames. Firefighters said the heat in the area affected got to more than 100°C:

“An initial inspection was carried out with two firefighters in Breathing Apparatus and smoke logging was found within the roof space, a thermal imaging camera was also used, which identified a considerable amount of heat, over 100°C, on one side of the chimney stack, in the roof space, indicating a possible fire. Crews worked to remove the remains of the fire within the fireplace, whilst also using a small amount of water to create steam to extinguish the fire in the chimney.

On clearing the fire it was discovered that a large void was hidden behind the metal fire surround, this was filled with soot which had fallen down the chimney and was burning well, also the fire within the chimney was still burning, burning soot deposits were removed from the void. Finally the fire was extinguished by spraying water down the chimney, a crew of 5 firefighters was at the property for nearly 3 hours to ensure there was no fire spread.”

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service would now like to remind everyone who has a chimney for Santa to come down to ensure they are swept regularly.