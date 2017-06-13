Children Suffered Decade Of Neglect

Three Jersey siblings endured neglect, abuse and undernourishment over the course of a decade because a family didn’t get support early enough.

A Serious Case Review of ‘Family H’ has identified failings in the care of the children, who were exposed to drug-use and domestic violence.

Authorities had concerns about the family from 2005, due to missed health checks, their physical appearance and progress at school.

But in March 2015 the case was closed.

That August it was referred back, and four weeks later a social worker saw the two eldest children, who reported abuse and were subsequently put into foster care.

The review has found that information about the children was not always joined-up, and effective action not always taken.

It says the case was not given high enough priority and recommends support workers visit families in their homes “as soon as concerns emerge, rather than waiting until they are in crisis.”

Five family support workers will now be providing vulnerable children with early support to stop problems escalating.