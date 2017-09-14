Children To Star In Nature Film
14th September 2017
A new short film is being made to encourage more people to get involved in nature.
Durrell are casting 16 children aged between 6 and 17 as part of their new vision called ‘Generation Rewild’.
CEO Lesley Dickie says it is part of their plan to make the world a better place.
“What we want to do is make sure that people do feel that nature is something they are engaged in. We want to give them opportunities to better connect with the animals that we have at the zoo. We also want to help get them outside, maybe a little less screen time and more of having a fabulous time in nature.”
Youngsters from a multitude of ethnicities will take part.
They will need to be available for a couple of hours to film after school or on weekends.
Lesley says involving young people was an important part of the process.
“Children are going to inherit the world that we are making right now and we need to hear their voices in this discussion about what kind of future planet we want. Our new vision is that we want a wilder, healthier and more colourful world and we want children to be part of that, hence this call to Generation Rewild.”
Dean Maryon from NAUTILUS will be creating the film.
He says he is looking forward to creating a powerful piece.
“Inspired by the important work that Durrell does worldwide, I am passionate about putting together a short film to help convey Durrell’s new Rewild vision – making more tangible what it sets out to achieve and why it is so important to us all.”
Parents and guardians have until tomorrow (Friday 15 September) to get their children involved. To do so, you are asked to email rewild@durrell.org with the following information:
Child’s full name, age and one colour photograph
Parent/Guardian name and contact number
Days NOT available for filming