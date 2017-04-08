Chief Minister Role Needs No Time Limit

The Chief Minister has dismissed calls for limits to be placed on the length of time one person can hold Jersey’s top political role.

It comes after Senator Sarah Ferguson said that nobody should be Chief Minister for more than two terms of office.

She’s insists her proposition is “not a personal attack on anyone”, but says there is a danger those in the job long-term can “get a little stale” and “lapse into burnout”.

Her idea will be debated by States Members at a future sitting.

A spokesman for the Chief Minister’s officer says the decision to elect a Chief Minister lies with the States Assembly – adding that Ministers can be removed “at any point if confidence is lost”.

The Chief Minister’s Office gave us this statement:

Term limits generally exist only in republican systems, where there is a directly elected president as head of state, such as in France or America. Jersey does not have a directly elected presidential head of state – Her Majesty the Queen is our head of state. Therefore, there is no need for such a term limit in Jersey. It is for the Assembly to elect a Chief Minister, and States Members can make their own decisions about whether someone should be re-elected more than once.

Once elected, all Chief Ministers must maintain the confidence of the Assembly and can be removed by States Members at any point if that confidence is lost. This British democratic tradition, whereby prime ministers serve only as long as they maintain the confidence of their parliament, is why there are no such artificial term limits in places like the UK, Canada, Australia or New Zealand.