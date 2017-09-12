Chief Minister ‘Not Misled’ By Andrew Lewis
12th September 2017
Deputy Andrew Lewis says the Chief Minister has told him he did not feel misled by his alleged lie almost a decade ago.
The under-fire politician is facing a Vote of Censure after he was last month found to have breached the States Members Code of Conduct.
Deputy Lewis says he has since contacted politicians present in 2008, to ask if they felt his comments about a Metropolitan Police report comments had been misleading.
19 – including three current Ministers – reportedly told him that they did not believe they had been.
Deputy Andrew Lewis’ List
-
Former Senator Terry Le Sueur
-
Former Senator Terry Le Main
-
Former Senator Ben Shenton
-
Former Senator Jimmy Perchard
-
Former Deputy Celila Scott-Warren
-
Former Deputy Ben Fox
-
Former Deputy Gerard Baudin
-
Former Deputy Colin Egre
-
Former Deputy Peter Troy
-
Former Constable Ken Vibert
-
Former Constable Mike Jackson
-
Former Constable Geoffery Fisher
-
Former Constable Derek Gray
-
Former Constable Graham Butcher
-
Former Constable John Le Sueur Gallichan
-
Deputy John Le Fondré
-
Deputy Anne Pryke, current Housing Minister
-
Senator Alan Maclean, current Treasury Minister
-
Senator Ian Gorst, current Chief Minister