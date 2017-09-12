Chief Minister ‘Not Misled’ By Andrew Lewis

12th September 2017

Deputy Andrew Lewis

Deputy Andrew Lewis says the Chief Minister has told him he did not feel misled by his alleged lie almost a decade ago.
The under-fire politician is facing a Vote of Censure after he was last month found to have breached the States Members Code of Conduct.
Deputy Lewis says he has since contacted politicians present in 2008, to ask if they felt his comments about a Metropolitan Police report comments had been misleading.
19 – including three current Ministers – reportedly told him that they did not believe they had been.
Deputy Andrew Lewis’ List
  • Former Senator Terry Le Sueur
  • Former Senator Terry Le Main
  • Former Senator Ben Shenton
  • Former Senator Jimmy Perchard
  • Former Deputy Celila Scott-Warren
  • Former Deputy Ben Fox
  • Former Deputy Gerard Baudin
  • Former Deputy Colin Egre
  • Former Deputy Peter Troy
  • Former Constable Ken Vibert
  • Former Constable Mike Jackson
  • Former Constable Geoffery Fisher
  • Former Constable Derek Gray
  • Former Constable Graham Butcher
  • Former Constable John Le Sueur Gallichan
  • Deputy John Le Fondré
  • Deputy Anne Pryke, current Housing Minister
  • Senator Alan Maclean, current Treasury Minister
  • Senator Ian Gorst, current Chief Minister
Deputy Lewis says that while he accepts some people may have found his comments misleading, that was never his intention.
He has “emphatically” denied the allegations against him.
But Constable Len Norman, the Chairman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, says it is an “undeniable fact” that some people misunderstood Deputy Lewis’ comments in 2008.
He says he has a duty to ensure public trust in the assembly is maintained – and deserved.
“We might not always vote the way the public would want us to, but they should know that nothing we say in this Assembly is untrue and that we as individuals are accountable for our words and for our actions,” he says.
“If we make a mistake we should own it apologise for it, and take steps to mitigate its impact.”
Politicians will cast their votes later today.
If they vote in favour of the formal slap on the wrist, Constable Chris Taylor has said he will become the fourth person to resign from the Public Accounts Committee.
Constable Simon Crowcroft, Deputy Judy Martin and civilian member Gary Drinkwater have already quit the PAC.

