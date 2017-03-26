Chef Mark Jordan Leaves the Atlantic Hotel

The Managing Director of the Atlantic Hotel, Patrick Burke, has thanked Executive Head Chef Mark Jordan for his ‘passion and dedication’.

It comes after the Michelin Star winner announced he will leave the hotel’s Ocean Restaurant at the end of the season.

Since Mr Jordan joined in 2004, the restaurant has achieved four Rosettes from the AA, and retained its Michelin Star for 11 years.

The celebrated restauranteur will continue to work with Mr Burke, on their joint venture ‘Mark Jordan at the Beach.’

Mr Jordan says his 13 years at the Atlantic Hotel have been incredible:

”I have so enjoyed settling into the island, working with all the amazing food producers and fishermen, to make Ocean so highly regarded by both locals and hotel guests.

”Mark Jordan at the Beach will become my main focus, working in partnership with Patrick, while I explore other opportunities.

”Jersey is renowned for its outstanding food and I am excited about developing other culinary experiences in more locations across Jersey and beyond.”

Mr Burke adds:

”We are excited at the prospect of embarking on the next leg of our journey with a new Head Chef. Investment in developing talent has always been our focus and we feel that The Atlantic Hotel and Ocean Restaurant will make the perfect platform for the next rising star.”