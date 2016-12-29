Charity Ready To Offer Relationship Support

Help with relationships – mostly break-ups – will be the main reason for islanders to turn to Jersey Citizen’s Advice following Christmas and New Year.

Alcohol fuelled fights and financial stress are some of the reasons behind the increase in relationship breakdowns during this period.

CAB Chief Executive Malcolm Ferey says the charity offers different types of support:

“Our job is to firstly try and refer them to organisations such as Relate, who can help them to resolve their problems.

“But where people really decide they want to disentangle their lives, we can give them that practical advice on what they need to do.”

He adds that couples who have children need to resolve their issues quickly:

“If it’s worth salvaging, for most people it is worth pursing those avenues and seeing if they can resolve their differences.”

Ferey concludes: “Try to put your differences aside and don’t let that be a legacy for your children’s future.”