Charity Expands To Improve Literacy Levels

An education charity is helping some Jersey primary school students progress their literacy skills by up to five times higher than the national rate.

Every Child Our Future has expanded to a further four schools following the introduction of its pilot scheme in four schools in September last year.

Volunteers read to around 400 children – aged between 5 and 7 – every week to encourage them to read and write more often.

Co-founder of the charity, Nick Kershaw, says the scheme is making a real difference:

”We have specialist teachers helping with children who are furthest behind, and they’ve been achieving five times the national expectation in terms of progress.

”We have teaching assistance helping with the next tier of children, they’ve seen twice the level of progress.

”And our volunteer readers have seen 50% of greater progress than the national expectation.”

He says the project will set children up for a better life:

”If you can improve children’s’ literacy early in primary school, they learn more quickly, and then when they get into secondary school, they are able to access the curriculum and go on to achieve the educational results all children should aspire to.”

The charity aims to role out the plan to all island schools in the future.