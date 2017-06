Charities’ Ex-Treasurer Jailed For Fraud

A man who defrauded two Armed Forces charities out of £250,000 has been jailed for four and half years by Jersey’s Royal Court.

Kevin Nicholls was the treasurer of the Jersey United Services Club and Royal British Legion bar.

The 58 year old admitted fraud, fraudulent conversion and larceny.

The Superior Number, which convenes for the most serious criminal cases, sentenced him to four and half years in prison.