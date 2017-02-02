Changes To Bass Fishing Laws

Jersey’s Environment Minister has decided not to ban bass fishing completely for commercial anglers, but they still can’t target the species using trawlers and nets.

Deputy Steve Luce has approved new laws to protect the population following advice from the EU Fisheries Council.

The bass population is in rapid decline due to over-fishing.

Commercial fishermen were initially banned completely from catching bass, but that’s changed to selective hook and line fishing now allowed.

Vessels that accidentally catch the species have a 3% allowance, while recreational anglers can only catch and release.

Deputy Luce says ”we must introduce measures that ensure the survival of the bass stock for the benefit of future generations.”

“I want to make it clear that I completely understand the impact measures like these have on all our fishermen. These decisions will affect livelihoods and leisure time, but it is vital that we are committed to protecting these iconic fish.

