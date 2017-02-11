Changes For Jersey’s Government?

States letters sent internationally will now be headed ‘Government of Jersey’.

It’s in a bid to make the island’s official correspondence ‘more recognisable internationally’.

The Chief Minister says he thinks our island government should continue to be known as The States of Jersey, as he thinks the status quo works well.

Senator Ian Gorst says:

‘The States of Jersey is the legislative assembly, and we over time have referred to the general States organiation as the States of Jersey but technically and legally that second bit is already the government of Jersey. It’s just whether that needs to change, going forward’.

Meanwhile, Jersey’s External Relations Minister could soon be known as the ‘Minister for Foreign Affairs’.

The States Assembly will be asked to approve the move, which the Chief Minister says is influenced by international recognition:

‘External relations is not a term which is well known, or well used, outside of ourselves, the other Crown Dependencies or the devolved administrations, so we’re just going to discuss whether that needs to change to make it more recognisable internationally.’