Champions Crowned At Super League Triathlon
25th September 2017
Kristian Blummenfelt edged Olympic silver-medallist Jonny Brownlee to win the first ever Jersey Super League triathlon.
After leading from day 1, the Norwegian held off the challenge from both Brownlee and series leader Richard Murray in the ‘Eliminator’ to come out on top.
A very competitive women’s race which swung back and forth was claimed by American Katie Zaferes, who like Blummenfelt, was victorious over both days of competition.
The crowds across the Waterfront certainly didn’t dwindle on Day 2 despite some poor weather, which caused some difficulties for the athletes.
Spectators across the course told Channel 103 the experience was ‘absolutely brilliant’ and ‘great for Jersey’.
The event was broadcast all over the world over both days of action.
Senator Lyndon Farnham helped bring the event here and says he is delighted with how it went.
“It has beaten expectations as far as I am concerned and I think everyone in Jersey should be feeling extremely positive and the island can be proud of itself.
“We have done something in a short period of time that has gone out to the world and been very well received.”
Senator Farnham also said that he is confident they can host the triathlon in the island again.
“We have got some talking to do to make plans but I hope the event will be coming back next year and for many years after that. I hope to be announcing something very soon, they are coming back and we are going to build on it.”
A nice way to finish the season. Great to be back on the podium at @SuperLeagueTri. Thanks for all the support in Jersey pic.twitter.com/gIRNQV2I2a
— Jonathan Brownlee (@jonny_brownlee) September 24, 2017