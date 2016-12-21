Chamber Concerned About Construction Levy

Development in Jersey is at risk of ‘grinding to a halt’ if the government introduces a construction levy.

The Chamber of Commerce has written to the Environment Minister expressing those concerns.

The department is currently assessing whether making private and commercial developers pay a new building fee is a viable way to raise revenue.

Chamber Chairperson Cathy Elliot said the money made will be spent on making improvements to St Helier – which she says is unfair:

She argues the levy will see a reduction in development in Jersey and is an added blow to an industry that is already suffering.

”An additional tax, which further erodes at profit margins will be the tipping point of work going ahead or not.”

”We would strongly advise the department thoroughly research similar schemes which the UK government had previously considered and who have subsequently dismissed them, due to similar concerns we have listed.”