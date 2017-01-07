CCTV ‘Not Working’ At Store Targeted By Thief

A shop worker has said CCTV stopped working a few minutes before a knife-wielding robber allegedly stole cash from its till.

Temple Stores in Stopford Road was held up on Thursday.

Bruno Alves says he was left ‘badly shaken’ by the knifepoint robbery, which led to armed police being called to the scene.

A team of detectives are continuing their inquiries into the incident and have told Channel 103 this morning there is no update since a statement was released on Friday.

Officers are still searching for a man who is described as six-foot tall, aged approximately 35 to 40 and wearing a black jacket with a silver hood.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Police on 612 612, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.