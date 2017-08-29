CCTV To Be Installed After Tamba Greenhouse Fire
29th August 2017
Credit: Jersey Fire and Rescue
CCTV cameras will be put up around Tamba Park after a fire broke out in a greenhouse next door in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Twelve firefighters used water-jets and a special water-carrier to extinguish the blaze after being called at around 1am.
The blaze in the early hours of Sunday morning did not affect the park, which is open as normal.
Owner Jonathan Ruff has appealed on Facebook for anyone who saw anything to contact the park.
He wants to know if it was done on purpose.
“The circumstances are a little bit suspicious. There are a few things that are not quite right, like two doors were open which were closed when the park was closed up in the evening. It is also a strange spot for the fire to have started.
Jonathan Ruff, the owner of Tamba Park
“Hopefully the fire brigade will come in and figure out how the fire started. Once we have got that, it will determine if this was arson or some sort of electrical fault.”
Investigations into the cause of the fire are now being carried out by emergency services.
The park says CCTV covering the perimeter of their buildings will be installed ‘over the next couple of weeks’.