Cavill Seeks To Inspire Durrell Runners

Jersey actor Henry Cavill has shared an inspirational message on Facebook, as he trains for this year’s 13 km Durrell Challenge.

The former St Michael’s pupil reprised his role as Clark Kent in last year’s Batman v Superman.

Mr Cavill is an ambassador for the island wildlife park – and is hoping to inspire anyone struggling for motivation:

The challenge raises funds for Durrell’s work with endangered species worldwide.

The event is set to take place on Sunday 14th May.

For more information head to Durrell’s website.