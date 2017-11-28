Cat Revived Following Hob Fire
28th November 2017
A cat has been rescued and revived from a home in St Clement following a kitchen fire.
It was sparked by a washing basket left on top of an electric hob, which was accidentally turned on.
Fire crews were called to the property just after 4pm on Monday.
Flames had spread to voids in the ceiling above the bathroom and hallway.
Firefighters rescued a cat and revived the pet using an animal oxygen mask.
Watch Commander McGrath said: “This highlights the need to keep a cooker hob clear from all unnecessary objects such as plastic bags, boxes etc as the unknown accidental turning on of the hob can have devastating consequences”.
A few hours earlier, Jersey Fire and Rescue had been dealing with a blaze in the kitchen on the Mandarin Chinese Restaurant on Gloucester Street- caused by unattended cooking.
It has spread to the extractor ducting and was moving through the floors above, where there are apartments.
Three fire engines and seventeen firefighters – including five on-call personnel, and an Aerial Ladder Platform were involved in tackling the blaze.
The platform was used to get access to the roof so firefighters could douse the fire from the exit of the extractor shaft.