Care Patients Need New Provider

Patients receiving care at home are being told they have just days to find a new provider.
Family Nursing and Home Care is telling some clients to make alternative arrangements because it’s losing staff due to contract changes.
The charity’s made the changes because of cuts to its government funding.
In an angry exchange in the States, Health Minister Senator Andrew Green’s been challenged by Reform Jersey about the distress being caused to patients:
The Health Minister, Senator Andrew Green (Credit: States of Jersey)
Jersey’s Health Minister says he doesn’t know how many clients will have to find an alternative provider.
Some families have voiced their distress at being given a fortnight’s notice to arrange for a new carer for a loved one.
Reform Jersey has called it a crisis. However, Senator Andrew Green says the number of people affected will depend on how many Family Nursing staff decline to sign new contracts by the end of the week – but he insists there is help available:
“Family Nursing and Home Care do an excellent job, but there are also a number of other providers out there providing a similar service.
There are the facilities out there to make sure people get the care thcareey need – and I have a member of staff making sure that happens.”