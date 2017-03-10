Care Inquiry Publication Delayed

A report into historical child abuse in Jersey will not be published by the end of this month.

The authors have had to delay making their findings public as new information needs to be looked at.

The Independent Jersey Care Inquiry Panel has heard evidence from a number of organisations, with that part of its work finishing towards the end of last year.

Since then we’ve been waiting to hear what the authors have to say.

However, now a statement’s confirmed the publication’s been delayed, as those in charge are considering whether the additional details they’ve received will affect the recommendations they make.

The panel doesn’t see the wait being too long – and it says it will announce a new date to release its findings in ‘due course’.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

“The Panel has received information as part of Phase 3 of its work, in respect of recommendations for the future of Jersey’s childcare system. The Panel has advised the States of Jersey that there will be a delay to the publication of the report pending examination of the new information as to whether it affects the recommendations we intend to make. We do not anticipate extensive delays. We will announce the date of the report’s publication in due course and advise on the arrangements that will be in place for its launch.”