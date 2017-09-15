Navigation
Care Home Expansion Will Cost £8m
15th September 2017
Work to extend St Ewold’s Residential Home is likely to take until January 2021 and cost £8 million.
The Town Hall (pictured) has released further details about its conversion of the recently-closed Avranches Day Nursery.
Once it’s finished, it will take 25 more residents and there will be more services for dementia-sufferers.
Existing rooms and public areas will also be refurbished.
Read More: 19 Jobs Lost In Avranches Closure
