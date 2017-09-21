Care Home To Close Over Fire Safety Fears

A Jersey residential home will have to close by March 2019 due to serious fire safety defects.
St Helier House on Westmount Road, which was built in the early 1960s and currently has 44 residents, has been found to have potentially dangerous cladding.
While it is different to that used in London’s Grenfell Tower – where around 80 people died following a blaze in June – Jersey’s Fire and Rescue Service say the St Helier House cladding is not suitable for use on a high-rise building.
The lack of sprinkler system and dry risers, which help firefighters tackle high-rise fires, are also a major issue.
Town Constable Simon Crowcroft says: “The home is going to have to close, certainly by March 2019, which is when its fire certificate is up for renewal.
“We spoke to the residents yesterday and the staff, and they’re quite comfortable with the steps we’re taking in the next two weeks to meet all the fire service requirements.
“But certainly the long-term future of the home is looking very doubtful.”
The Constable of St Helier, Simon Crowcroft
He says the parish will be taking short-term steps to make the building safe, but it would cost millions to bring it up to 21st Century standards.
“Last week the fire service advice was looking very bad indeed and there was a risk that they would order the home to be closed more or less within days,” says Constable Crowcroft.
“That advice has been revised and we’ve been given a list of 20 improvements that have to be made.
“We’ve already set those in motion, and we’re going to spend about £30,000 in the short-term to bring the building up to the fire service’s standard.”
Jersey’s Fire and Rescue Department has asked for residents with the greatest mobility impairments to be moved to the building’s lower floors.
A trained fire warden will be employed to patrol the building each night, new fire doors will be added to long corridors, and additional fire safety steps will be introduced in the kitchen.
The home will also not be accepting any more residents.
But the 44 people current residing at St Helier House will be given the option to stay.
“A lot of them are very happy there, and I think they won’t want to move until the natural process of things requires them to move into nursing care,” says Constable Crowcroft.
He adds that there are 3 vacancies at the parish’s other residential home, St Ewolds, and these will be prioritised for St Helier House residents wishing to move across.