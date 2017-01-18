Car Parking Prices Set To Increase

The cost of an hour long paycard will rise by 2 pence, as car parking charges are to increase from the beginning of February.

The money raised by parking pays for the upkeep and refurbishment of the island’s 82 public car parks, with work on upgrades to Minden Street car park set to take place this year.

From the 1st day of next month, a single paycard will cost 78 pence instead of 76, while a monthly season ticket will increase to £125.80 – that’s equivalent to a 2% rise.

It comes after prices remained stagnant in 2016.

Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Eddie Noel, has defended the move:

“Last year car parking prices did not go up, however this year, in order to keep pace with inflation and ensure we generate the income we need we must slightly increase charges, which are still amongst the lowest in the UK”

Here is a list of all the new parking charges: