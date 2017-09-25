Navigation
NEWS
Car Park Closed From Today
25th September 2017
Motorists are being reminded Minden Place car park is now closed for refurbishment.
It is shut from today for four weeks, and will then only re-open a floor at a time until the end of the year.
Shoppers are being advised to park at Anne Place, while commuters should use Green Street or Pier Road.
A new parking payment app is now in use at both those multi-stories – although pay-cards, season tickets and eco permits are still accepted.
