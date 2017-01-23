Man Hospitalised After Car Flips At Anne Port
A 59-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a car ended up on its side near Anne Port this morning.
The road between St Catherine and the top of Le Mont de Gouray reopened at 10.07, after the car – understood to be a Green Daihatsu – flipped in this morning’s frosty weather.
States of Jersey Police attended the scene: one officer described the road conditions as “like an ice rink”.
Drivers are warned to take “extra care”.
Caution required this morning, White Watch have just attended a road traffic collision. Please take care the roads are slippery! pic.twitter.com/j7Xw8GWwHP
— Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) January 23, 2017