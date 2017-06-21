Navigation
NEWS
Car Fire On Town Street
21st June 2017
Photo courtesy of JFRS
Fire crews have put out a blaze that engulfed two cars on a quiet St Helier street.
It broke out just after 6am.
People living in a nearby home on Apsley Road had to be evacuated because the heat and thick black smoke had spread to the property.
Jersey Fire and Rescue say the cause is being investigated.
