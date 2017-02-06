Cancer Research Jersey Chairman Steps Down

An islander who has dedicated 25 years to raising money for the Jersey branch of Cancer Research UK is stepping down as chairman.

Jurat Robert Christensen had lead projects which have raised around £28 million for the cause.

Richard Hughes will take over as the new Chairman, with Anita Brown as Vice-Chairman.

He says one of his biggest achievements is helping to secure a close relationship with health officials in Southampton:

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman for the Jersey Committee of Cancer Research UK for so many years. During my tenure, there has been a dramatic improvement in the survival rate of patients diagnosed with cancer, so I would like to thank the committee, fundraisers and everyone else I’ve worked with over the years for their dedication and support. However, while there has been significant progress, the incidence of cancer continues to increase, which is why we need to continue to work on understanding how we can better treat cancer.

I am pleased that I have helped to foster the close link between Jersey's cancer treatment services and the Cancer Research UK Centre in Southampton, where many patients from Jersey receive their treatment. Money raised in Jersey really makes a difference, and I have every confidence that Richard and the fantastic team of people on the local committee will continue to lead the charity in its mission to beat cancer sooner.”